Accuracy vs. overreach in teaching history

More than 4,500 of the nation’s nearly 131,000 public schools have adopted The New York Times’ 1619 Project history curriculum against the advice of some historians and lawmakers. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., introduced a bill in late July that would withhold some federal funding from school districts—including large ones in Chicago and New York City—that teach the lessons based on the Times’ controversial, Pulitzer Prize–winning publication.

The 1619 Project argues that the founding of the United States occurred in the year 1619 rather than 1776—a reference to when the project’s authors say that the first African slaves arrived in the American Colonies. The authors say they are rectifying traditional teaching that glosses over slavery’s pervasive influence on the entirety of American history. But the curriculum has attracted censure for its ideological slant and historical inaccuracies.

Cotton called it a “racially divisive, revisionist account of history that denies the noble principles of freedom and equality on which our nation was founded.” He added, “Not a single cent of federal funding should go to indoctrinate young Americans with this left-wing garbage.”

The curriculum’s editor, Nikole Hannah-Jones, came under fire from historians right out of the gate. A group of five distinguished scholars from universities such as Brown, Princeton, and Texas State wrote a letter to the Times in December 2019 pointing out three major factual errors and calling numerous claims distorted and misleading. For example, the project asserted the Founding Fathers declared independence from Britain “in order to ensure slavery would continue.”

“If supportable, the allegation would be astounding—yet every statement offered by the project to validate it is false,” the historians said. They urged the publisher to fix the mistakes and reveal the process it used to authenticate the project’s materials.

The Times initially denied the need for any corrections. But after several months of increasing pressure, including a scathing article in Politico by one of the historians consulted on the project, the newspaper eventually issued an update in March.

“The 1619 Project teems with historical howlers,” said Princeton University historian Allen Guelzo. “The very first one, ironically, is in the title. That 1619 is the beginning of American history because 1619 is when African slaves were first brought to North America at Jamestown. Well, no, actually that’s not right. The first African slaves brought to North America were brought to Georgia by the Spanish in 1529.”

Cotton’s bill cites the federal government’s interest in teaching public school students an accurate account of the nation’s history.

But Jonathan Butcher, a senior education policy analyst at the Heritage Foundation, questioned the senator’s approach.

“It just establishes a precedent that whenever a federal official finds something that he or she doesn’t like in a school curriculum, they can then threaten to withhold federal spending, creating a never-ending competition to intervene in local school decisions,” he said. “The proposal actually expands federal authority.”

Butcher said the federal government shouldn’t use legislation to inject its authority into curriculum choices to the extent Cotton’s bill would, but added that Washington lawmakers can still try to influence changes, the way they encouraged local schools to promote math and science initiatives during the 1950s and ’60s space race: “I think if a congressman or senator wants to affirm that from the bully pulpit, that’s appropriate.”

He noted that schools should offer complete transparency about curricula by publishing it on their websites so parents can make informed choices themselves. “That’s the ultimate form of accountability for schools,” Butcher said.