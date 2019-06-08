Accommodating extremes

Two Michigan conservatives are challenging a local law that could force them to do political consulting for candidates and organizations with which they disagree.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court last week, Grant Strobl and Jacob Chludzinski said Ann Arbor’s anti-discrimination ordinance violates their First and 14th amendment rights. Their company, ThinkRight Strategies, creates websites, slogans, and speeches for politicians and organizations promoting conservative and Christian views on government, marriage, and the sanctity of life.

Strobl, a Christian who got involved in politics in middle school, traces his activism to his diagnosis at age 12 with scoliosis, a spinal disorder. “Sadly, there was a law in Michigan that prevented me from making a choice as to the care that I needed,” he told me. Michigan at the time required a physician referral for physical therapy, but his doctor wanted him to have surgery, instead. His mom ended up taking him to Wisconsin for therapy.

“It’s interesting how life comes full circle,” Strobl said, describing how he now faces another law that limits his freedom.

Senior counsel Jonathan Scruggs, director of Alliance Defending Freedom’s Center for Conscience Initiatives, told me that the specter of fines of up to $500 led Strobl and Chludzinski to seek an order preventing the ordinance’s enforcement.

“The bottom line is that the law says you can’t make any distinctions based on political beliefs,” Scruggs said, “yet government should not be forcing citizens to champion political causes that violate their deepest convictions.”

Like many municipalities, Ann Arbor’s law bans “public accommodations”—organizations that offer goods or services to the public—from discriminating on the basis of a broad range of classifications. It includes traditional categories such as race, sex, religion, and national origin and, as a result of amendments made in 2014, sexual orientation, gender identity, and political beliefs.

Public accommodation laws originated to prevent hotels and restaurants from declining service to someone on the basis of race, religion, age, or national origin—a common practice before the civil rights era. Now newer, more expansive public accommodation laws are being used against people of faith, Scruggs said. No longer limited to brick-and-mortar establishments, these laws apply to a wide range of businesses, nonprofit groups, and even churches. And they attempt to regulate expressive activity, not just a meal or a hotel room.

Colorado attempted to apply a similar law to baker Jack Phillips, but the U.S. Supreme Court vindicated him in a narrow ruling that condemned Colorado’s overt hostility to his Christian faith. State and local governments have wielded similar laws against florists, photographers, and T-shirt designers.

“The broader these laws get, the more they butt up against the First Amendment, which is problematic,” Scruggs said. “We have a lot of things we disagree about in this country, but one thing we shouldn’t disagree about is the freedom to disagree.”