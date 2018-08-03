Accidental shooting kills one student at Alabama high school

One student died and another suffered injuries Wednesday in what Alabama police are calling an accidental shooting. Administrators at one of the largest high schools in Birmingham are trying to figure out why the campus metal detectors failed to prevent the gun from coming into the building. Investigators have not offered details about the incident, except to say they do not have any evidence of a fight or dispute leading up to the shooting at Huffman High School just as classes let out for the day. Although officials have not identified the girl who died, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin described her as a senior, about to turn 18, who had a college acceptance letter and plans to study nursing. The boy who suffered injuries was a 17-year-old junior on the football team. The school remains closed today to allow police to review the scene for clues about who fired the gun. “We’re hoping if we have footage, that it will reveal it,” said Interim Police Chief Orlando Wilson. “If we have witnesses, we’re hoping they will tell it.”