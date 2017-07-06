Abstinence education advocate gets government post

Valerie Huber today became the latest conservative activist to get a post in the Trump administration. Huber, now the president of Ascend, formerly known as the National Abstinence Education Association, will become chief of staff for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health. Huber has been a leading advocate for abstinence education as the best way to prevent sexually transmitted disease and teen pregnancy. She will join two pro-life activists, Charmaine Yoest and Teresa Manning, at the Department of Health and Human Services. Democrats decried Huber’s appointment, as did Lambda Legal, a group that advocates for LGBT youth, and the Sexual Information and Education Council of the United States. But Family Research Council President Tony Perkins applauded the announcement and the new, more conservative HHS bent: “Valerie has a long history of promoting healthy lifestyles, especially for women and children. I can't think of anybody better for the job.”