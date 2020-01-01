Abortions to resume in Texas

Following weeks of legal battles, Texas abortion businesses will begin aborting unborn babies again. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, issued a new executive order on Tuesday loosening restrictions on some elective medical procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.

How did this come about? On March 21, Abbott suspended all nonessential surgeries to conserve medical resources to fight COVID-19. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, also a Republican, later clarified that the order included a halt to abortions. Pro-abortion groups immediately challenged the restrictions, but the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the original order. Now that Abbott has loosened restrictions, state attorneys said in a legal filing that there is no longer a “case or controversy.”

