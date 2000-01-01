Abortionist had remains of babies boxed up in his garage

The 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains authorities found earlier this week at the Illinois home of late abortionist Ulrich Klopfer were stored in small, sealed plastic bags in cardboard boxes in his garage. “In the 31 years I’ve been doing this job, I’ve never seen anything like this, ever,” Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley said Thursday. Kelley said investigators think the remains date to when Klopfer worked at three abortion facilities in Indiana between 2000 and 2002.

Will anyone face charges? Authorities in Indiana plan to investigate further. They asked possible patients who wanted more information to contact them. Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said because the investigation is ongoing and due to medical privacy laws, he couldn’t release information about the identities or records of the remains, which Illinois will transfer into the custody of Indiana authorities. There is no evidence Klopfer performed any of the procedures at his home.

