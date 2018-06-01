Abortion on campus, Round 2

Pro-life leaders are gearing up again to combat a bill requiring health centers at state-run universities in California to dispense abortion-inducing drugs to students.

Senate Bill 24, introduced last Wednesday by Democratic state Sen. Connie Leyva, is almost a carbon copy of last session’s Senate Bill 320, which Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed in October after the legislature approved it by a wide margin in August. Brown said the bill was unnecessary because students were fully capable of going to nearby abortion centers.

This time, however, not much stands in the way of the bill becoming law.

Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom said he would have signed S.B. 320 if he were in office, telling the San Francisco Chronicle, “I subscribe to Planned Parenthood and NARAL’s position on that.”

“If it gets to his desk, he will sign,” Students for Life of America spokeswoman Kristi Hamrick told me. “We hope it won’t get there, but it certainly could.”

Pro-life advocates have plans to try to stop that from happening.

“This past year, we fought back … on several different campuses, organizing rallies, and going up to Sacramento to lobby against the bill,” California State University, Fresno, Students for Life President Bernadette Tasy said in a video. “We are ready to fight back again.”

Students for Life members lobbied in Sacramento and toured multiple California State University and University of California campuses. They talked with students and displayed rows of toilet seats to help students visualize where their abortions would take place.

Chemically induced abortions involve a combination of mifepristone and misoprostol, drugs that end pregnancies up to 10 weeks of gestation. The mother takes the first pill to block the pregnancy-sustaining hormone progesterone, killing the baby. The second pill sends her into labor.

Abortion proponents often say that chemically induced abortions are safe but don’t mention that women can experience complications such as severe bleeding, infection, and even death. By the end of 2017, 22 women had died as a direct result of taking mifepristone (also called RU-486 or Mifeprex) since the Food and Drug Administration approved it in 2000. Chemical abortions bring a tenfold risk of death for mothers compared to surgical abortions. In one high profile case, 18-year-old California resident Holly Patterson died of sepsis in 2003 several days after taking mifepristone.

Currently, none of the CSU or UC campus health centers dispense the drugs.

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, said in a statement that S.B. 24 is “a dangerous plan that ignores the health risks of such drugs to women and undermines the purpose of university life. Our schools should be a place where students go to prepare for their future lives, not where we make ending life a priority.”