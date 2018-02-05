Abortion advocates sue HHS

Two pro-abortion groups on Wednesday filed lawsuits in federal court seeking to block changes to the Title X family-planning program. Planned Parenthood and the National Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association argue a new set of guidelines and priorities released in February by the Department of Health and Human Services will reduce access to some contraceptive methods, limit sexual education for teens, and result in more unintended pregnancies. They also contend the HHS policy was adopted without the proper process for changing federal regulations and violates terms of the 1970 Title X statute. The new guidelines favor programs that don’t normalize teen sex, clearly communicate the benefits of delaying sex, and mention methods that can help women avoid pregnancy without using chemical or hormonal contraceptives. The new criteria will be used to evaluate the next round of Title X grant applications, projected to be worth $260 million.