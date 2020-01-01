Abducted Nigerian schoolboys freed

More than 300 boys kidnapped a week ago from a boarding school in northern Katsina state are free, state officials reported late Thursday. State Gov. Aminu Masari told local media that officials transported the 344 boys to the state capital to receive medical care before reuniting with their families. The gunmen stormed the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in the village of Kankara last Friday.

How were they released? Masari said soldiers and government officials negotiated with the kidnappers and insisted the government did not pay any ransom. Boko Haram claimed responsibility for the abduction, but government officials blamed regional bandits with a record of kidnapping. Since the incident, Katsina and three neighboring states shut down all boarding schools to avoid similar attacks.

Dig deeper: Read my earlier report in The Sift on the abduction.