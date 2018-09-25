A year of dangerous living

Pro-lifers worked tirelessly in 2018 to save unborn babies from new and old threats. Drug-induced abortion threatens to eclipse surgical abortion as the country’s preferred method of ending pregnancies, and side-effects from the grisly process threaten moms, too. Much of the effort to protect the unborn happened at the state level, but the Supreme Court issued a groundbreaking ruling in favor of pregnancy care centers in June, and federal agencies said they would take a hard look at taxpayer-funded experiments using tissue from aborted babies. Going into 2019, pro-lifers hope courts will uphold the gains they made this year in state legislatures.

Poison pill

The year began with new hope for California babies facing chemical abortion. The California Board of Registered Nursing reinstated in January a class for nurses on how to help women keep their babies alive even after starting a chemical abortion procedure. Twice before, the board had cut the class after pressure from abortion advocates.

The reversal process, engineered separately by Drs. Matthew Harrison and George Delgado, uses progesterone injections to allay the effects of mifepristone, the first of a duo of drugs used in chemical abortion. Mifepristone blocks progesterone receptors, killing the baby, and a second drug, misoprostol, sends the mother into labor.

Cheaper than surgical abortions, chemical abortions are rapidly becoming abortionists’ go-to technique, but many states are working to regulate them. Arkansas requires abortionists who dispense the pill to contract with doctors at nearby hospitals who can handle any complications. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take a case challenging the law, effectively halting chemical abortions in the state.

Conversely, health centers on California college campuses could begin dispensing abortion-inducing drugs to students. Outgoing Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a bill in September that would have mandated all California State University and University of California campuses offer the drugs. But Democratic Sen. Connie Leyva reintroduced it as Senate Bill 24, and Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom is likely to sign it.