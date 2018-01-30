A win for religious adoption workers and families

Faith-based foster and adoption agencies received a boost late last week when a federal court in Michigan said they could continue to place children exclusively in families that have Biblical beliefs about marriage. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker ruled a state regulation requiring faith-based agencies to place children with unmarried or same-sex couples targeted the agencies’ religious beliefs. He temporarily blocked the rule while arguments in the case proceed to trial.

Lori Windham, a lawyer with Becket, said her clients rejoiced at the news. She represents St. Vincent Catholic Charities in Lansing, Mich., and adoptive parents Chad and Melissa Buck. The ruling keeps St. Vincent’s doors open and ensures it can continue to support the Bucks, who have adopted five special-needs children. St. Vincent is the only agency with knowledge of their family situation, the challenges faced by their children, and the difficult dynamics of relating to the birth parents. The Bucks also might have missed out on an opportunity to foster and adopt a sibling of their five children were he or she to enter the state’s care.

“They live with this day to day, wondering if the agency they depend on will shut down,” Windham said. “It was such a relief to them to know that St. Vincent could continue to service families.”

St. Vincent’s difficulties with the state began after the 2018 election of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat. Before 2018, the state allowed faith-based agencies refer unmarried and same-sex couples to other adoption agencies. After Nessel’s election, she moved to settle a lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union filed against the state on behalf of two same-sex couples for allowing St. Vincent to place children according to its Biblical definition of marriage as between one man and one woman.

The settlement resulted in new rules requiring faith-based agencies to assist same-sex couples and LGBT individuals in all phases of the child-placement process. That’s when St. Vincent and the Bucks sued.

In a decision that recalls the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in the case of Christian baker Jack Phillips, the judge called out Nessel for religious targeting and concluded St. Vincent would likely prevail after a trial.

During the run-up to the 2018 election for attorney general, Nessel described supporters of the state’s policy of working with faith-based child-placing agencies as “hatemongers.” Jonker said Nessel forced St. Vincent to choose between its religious beliefs and its contract with the state.

“That kind of targeted attack on a sincerely held religious belief is what calls for strict scrutiny,” the judge wrote. “The state’s real goal is not to promote nondiscriminatory child placements, but to stamp out St. Vincent’s religious belief and replace it with the state’s own.”

Windham said that while Nessel’s overt hostility played a significant role in the decision, the judge also considered the effect of the state’s new rules. “The state was actually undermining its own goals,” she said. “The state said it was looking to make sure there were homes for kids, but by trying to shut down St. Vincent, they were actually making it harder.”

The decision is welcome news to Catholic Charities West Michigan, which awaits a ruling on its request for a similar injunction allowing them to continue working with the state while not compromising their religious beliefs.