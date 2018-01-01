Researchers in Sweden were stunned recently to discover that even though newborn babies come in contact with vastly different microbes in their first few weeks of life, their immune systems follow a preset pattern of development, nearly identical from one baby to the next.

Immediately after birth a baby’s immune system begins to react to the environment around it, triggered by bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other microbes. The immune development begins as cell and protein changes start to take place primarily in the lungs, gut, skin, and mucous membranes, the body’s main points of contact with the outside world.

Previously, researchers could only obtain information about a newborn’s immune system from umbilical cord blood samples. But those samples offered no information about immune system changes following birth. Now, a new technique of immune cell analysis allowed the researchers to monitor the changes in a baby’s immune system during the baby’s first few weeks of life. In the study, published last month in the journal Cell, the researchers compared blood samples from 100 babies during the first, fourth, and 12th week after birth.

The researchers surmised that the immune cells in cord blood samples would show a high degree of similarity among the babies. But, because different babies would come in contact with a wide array of different microbes in the first few weeks of life, the scientists expected to find that later blood samples would show increasing diversity.

Much to the scientist’s surprise, they found quite the opposite. The cord blood samples of the babies showed much diversity, but within the first few weeks of life, the baby’s immune system cells and proteins became nearly identical. “It seems as if all babies follow one and the same pattern, with their immune systems responding with exactly the same sequence of dramatic changes. It’s almost like a well-choreographed dance, a practiced routine,” Petter Brodin, one of the researchers, said in a statement. But the researchers made no mention that well-choreographed dances are the creation of a skilled choreographer.

The discovery may allow researchers to find ways to prevent autoimmune diseases such as diabetes, allergies, asthma, and inflammatory bowel disease and to develop better vaccines tailored to newborn immune systems.