‘A well-choreographed dance’

Even plants can send out an alarm
Plants certainly lack the sophisticated communication and defense mechanisms with which God endowed animals, but a new research study, published in the journal Science, shows that even vegetation such as the lowly mustard plant can signal danger and trigger defense responses.
Researchers already knew that plants employ some sort of alarm system that spreads through the plant when injury occurs, but they did not know what made it work. The scientists suspected that calcium, a mineral present in all cells that often acts to signal a changing environment, might play a role. They developed plants in the lab that produce a protein that causes calcium to fluoresce. When the researchers observed streaks of fluorescent light zooming across an injured plant, they discovered that wounding activates a wave of calcium that moves through the rest of the plant and triggers a defense response.
The researchers captured on video a wave of calcium shooting to distant leaves as a caterpillar ate through the base of a leaf and severed it from the plant. The signal moved at about 1 millimeter per second, only a fraction of the speed of animal nerve impulses, but fast enough to activate defense-related hormones in distant leaves to help ward off predators by increasing levels of noxious chemicals. —J.B.