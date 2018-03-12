A week of ceremonies to honor Bush

A presidential plane that often serves as Air Force One will transport the body of former President George H.W. Bush to Washington, D.C., on Monday to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol rotunda before an invitation-only state funeral set for Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral. The former president died Friday night at age 94.

Former President George W. Bush, his wife, Laura, and his brother Neil Bush and his family will accompany the casket to Joint Base Andrews near Washington, family spokesman Jim McGrath said. President Donald Trump ordered the federal government closed Wednesday for a national day of mourning and is scheduled to attend the funeral with first lady Melania Trump.

Bush will be flown back to Houston after the state funeral, where he will lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, with a public viewing from late Wednesday to early Thursday. He will be buried Thursday at his family plot on the grounds of his presidential library on the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, alongside Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years who died in April, and Robin Bush, their daughter who died of leukemia at age 3 in 1953. There will be a private graveside service at the library with Bush’s family.