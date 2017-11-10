A waiting game for migrants in France

Justice in Congo
A military court in the Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced 12 members of a militia group to life in prison for raping 37 toddlers and young girls. The landmark ruling comes in a country where dozens of militia groups operate and sexual crimes mostly go unpunished.
The court convicted 10 of the men of crimes against humanity, including murder and rape, and two others of membership in an armed group. The militia fighters belonged to the group called The Army of Jesus (Djeshi ya Yesu). The prosecution said the group’s leader, provincial parliament member Frederic Batumike, hired a traditional medicine practitioner who told the fighters that raping young children would protect them from enemies. Between 2013 and 2016, militiamen abducted nearly 50 children—some as young as 18 months—from their homes at night and raped them near their homes in Kavumu.
Karen Naimer, who worked with a group that gathered evidence of the rapes, told The Guardian the case sets a new pattern. “It’s unprecedented, for who Batumike was: A very powerful provincial MP with his group and his financial control,” Naimer said. “And the collaboration between civil society, doctors, and police will hopefully set precedents.” —Onize Ohikere
Report: U.S. soldier killed in Niger died while fighting
An American soldier who died in an October ambush in Niger was not captured by the enemy, according to a military investigation obtained by the Associated Press. Sgt. La David Johnson’s death raised concerns after rescue teams found his body nearly a mile away from the scene of the ambush two days after the Oct. 4 attack. Johnson belonged to a 12-member Army Special Forces unit that accompanied 30 Nigerien soldiers when as many as 50 militants attacked them. Four U.S. soldiers, including Johnson, and four Nigerien troops died in the attack. Officials said Johnson was returning fire as he and two Nigerien soldiers tried to escape, but the attackers’ bullets struck him as many as 18 times. Johnson was found under a thick shrub, where he tried to take cover. Investigators found no signs that the attackers tried to take him prisoner or shot him at close range. The final report will be released next month. —O.O.
Nigeria rounds up extremists
The Nigerian army said it captured more than 400 people with connections to the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram during an operation across the Lake Chad Basin. Army spokesman Col. Onyema Nwachukwu said the military launched the two-week air and ground offensive to clear out the remaining insurgents from the region. Nwachukwu said the army captured 167 militants after raiding their hideouts and rescued some 67 women and 173 children identified as members of the insurgents’ families. He said the troops captured another 53 insurgents in the northern parts of Borno state during an earlier operation. The military will hand over the women and children to authorities at camps for internally displaced persons after they complete preliminary investigations, Nwachukwu said. Boko Haram lost its stronghold in Nigeria’s Northeast, but the group continues to carry out suicide attacks, mostly by abducted and indoctrinated women and children. —O.O.
EU recognizes Venezuela’s opposition
The European Union awarded its Sakharov Prize for human rights to Venezuela’s democratic opposition and political prisoners. The European Parliament said the award recognizes the courage of students and politicians who fight for freedom in the face of the repressive government. Earlier in April, opposition politicians and supporters launched monthslong antigovernment protests that turned violent, killing more than 125 people. President Nicolas Maduro, who assumed power in 2013, has denied he is holding political prisoners and instead accused them of violence and plotting coups. Julio Borges, one of the Sakharov Prize laureates, said the opposition will continue to fight for democracy. “In the next few months, there should be a presidential election, and we ask Europe and the free world to pay full attention,” he said. —O.O.