A victory for religious autonomy

Navy relents on worship ban
After opposition from religious liberty advocates, the U.S. Navy backtracked on a rule that threatened court-martial for soldiers that attended indoor religious services.
On July 7, the Navy revised an order banning personnel from attending off-installation indoor religious services. The revised version allows soldiers to attend places of worship that follow guidelines for social distancing, face covering, and other health safety measures.
In a June 29 letter to a Navy commander, First Liberty General Counsel Mike Berry argued that the original order was unconstitutional, allowing house parties and protests but not worship. Days later, the Navy relented.
“This is a major victory for the Constitution and for religious freedom within our military,” Berry said. “This memo means tens of thousands of our brave service members will be able to safely and freely exercise their religious beliefs.” —S.W.