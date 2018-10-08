A victim of gender theory

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced last month it was investigating a parental complaint alleging a Georgia school district’s transgender policy led to the sexual assault of a kindergartener.

City Schools of Decatur parent Pascha Thomas claims her daughter, known by the initials N.T. in public documents, was sexually assaulted last year by a male classmate in an Oakhurst Elementary School girls’ restroom. Thomas said her 5-year-old daughter complained of vaginal pain the evening of Nov. 16, 2017. When Thomas asked more, the girl said she was leaving a restroom stall when a little boy in her class came in, pinned her against the stall, and groped her genitals with his hands. She said she tried to get away and called for help, but no one came.

When Thomas reported the assault to school officials the next morning, they responded with “deliberate indifference” toward the assault and the victim, according to the complaint. Despite Thomas’ efforts to ensure justice for her daughter over the following weeks, she said, the school failed to conduct a meaningful investigation, discipline the alleged assailant, remove the child from N.T.’s class or ensure he would not use the girl’s restroom again, or offer any assurance of protection or psychological counseling for N.T.

At a meeting in December, the school informed Thomas the boy identified as “gender fluid” and was allowed to use the girls’ restroom per a districtwide policy opening restrooms and locker rooms to students based on their gender identity.

The gender policy dates back to 2016, when school Superintendent David Dude informed teachers and staff in an email that compliance with the district’s anti-discrimination policy meant a male student who identified as female should be treated like a female student, addressed with female pronouns, allowed to use female restrooms and locker rooms, allowed to try out for female sports, and allowed to room with females on field trips. Dude told staff the policy was in response to the Obama administration’s recent “Dear Colleague” letter advising schools that gender identity should be used to determine which private facility a student uses.

Six months later, Dude informed parents of the policy in a Facebook post, noting President Donald Trump had rescinded the Obama-era guidelines but the school policy would remain the same. Despite letters and public comments at district meetings claiming the policy would inflict a loss of privacy and safety on girls, the school stood its ground. The policy allowed the alleged assailant in the Thomas case, who identified as a boy some days and a girl other days, access to whatever restroom he deemed correct at the time.

“This situation was both deeply tragic and avoidable,” said Alliance Defending Freedom legal counsel Christiana Holcomb. “Schools have a duty to protect the privacy and safety of all students and the Decatur Schools clearly failed this young girl.”

Thomas transferred her daughter to a new school in January 2018. The school released a statement denying the assault ever happened.

The complaint claims the school’s actions violated Title IX regulations by creating a hostile environment for N.T. and other girls in noncompliance with the law’s prohibition against discrimination based on sex.

“Decatur School’s policies have created a stressful, unfair, and, as in this case, even unsafe environment—particularly for girls,” said attorney Vernadette Broyles, who is representing Thomas and her daughter. “We are grateful the OCR is investigating this tragedy, and we hope the agency helps this school district and others adopt commonsense solutions that protect the privacy and safety of all students.”