A very Hallmark Christmas

“This film, it’s going to take you to church,” said Franklin’s nephew Vaughn Franklin. “You know, I expect to see people up on their feet, tears coming down and holding hands and laughing and joking.”
Elliott showed the documentary earlier this month at the American Film Institute’s annual festival, where reaction to the film was “rapturous,” Deadline Hollywood reported. Amazing Grace does not have a distributor yet, but Elliott plans limited runs in New York and Los Angeles before the end of the year, with hope of wider distribution. —L.L.