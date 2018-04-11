A verdict that makes sense

For jurors in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case, the verdict ultimately came down to one question: Whom did they believe?

More than 60 women have publicly accused the comedian and actor of drugging and assaulting them, but a Pennsylvania jury had to consider only one of those cases this week. Andrea Constand said Cosby gave her three blue pills that sedated her before he molested her in 2004 at his suburban Philadelphia home. Prosecutors’ first attempt to convict Cosby in the case ended in a hung jury last year. This time, the jury deliberated for about 14 hours before finally reaching a guilty verdict.

Cosby and his lawyers acknowledged that he and Constand had sexual contact, so the jury only had to deliberate whether the act was consensual. Pennsylvania law says that an unconscious person cannot give consent, nor can a person who has been intentionally drugged by someone else. The jury asked for more guidance about the definition of consent during deliberations, but Judge Steven O’Neill responded, “You have the legal definition of the crime. … If that definition does not contain the definition of consent, then the jury will decide what consent means to them.”

Constand has always said she never gave Cosby permission to touch her, and he has always said she did. Each side in the case worked to discredit the other as a habitual liar. In the end, it came down to the question that has defined the #MeToo movement: Who is telling the truth? O’Neill instructed the jury to “apply your common sense” in deciding the question.

Similar instructions are given in the Old Testament. Deuteronomy 22:25-27 says that if a man rapes a woman in “open country”, where her cries for help cannot be heard, he must be put to death. He cannot argue that she consented if he contrived a situation that excluded the possibility of witnesses.

The #MeToo movement is filled with stories of powerful men luring their victims to private places. For Cosby, Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer, and their ilk, hotel suites, lavish mansions, and locked offices became the open country of Deuteronomy. Evidence shows Cosby added yet another layer of secrecy by drugging his victims so even they wouldn’t know what was happening until it was too late.

For the women who say Cosby assaulted them, just being believed has given them a sense of justice.

“I feel like I’m dreaming,” Cosby accuser Lili Bernard told reporters after the verdict’s announcement. “I feel like my faith in humanity is restored. … It is also a victory for womanhood and it is a victory for all sexual assault survivors, female and male.”