A too-close call for Britain’s Theresa May

BRITAIN: Prime Minister Theresa May vows to remain in power despite a stunning election blow that weakens her Conservative Party, which lost at least 10 seats to the Labour Party. May today visited Buckingham Palace, where she secured Queen Elizabeth II’s permission to form a new government. But the party faithful are restless and may continue to press for her resignation: “The total lack of contrition in Theresa May’s statement ‘looked and sounded like a serious unforced error.’”

IRAQ: The battle for Mosul isn’t over, and Dave Eubank, the head of humanitarian aid group Free Burma Rangers (which we’ve been covering), continues at the front lines. Dave was shot this week, and accompanied Iraqi Army units rescuing hundreds of families trapped for days, weeks, months, and some for years, under ISIS occupation and fighting. The Washington Post profiles his family.

GERMANY: Authorities in Germany this week arrested a 23-year-old Syrian identified as Mohammed G. who is suspected of working for the Islamic State’s news agency, Amaq. The agency announced claims of responsibility for the group’s attacks, including the most recent ones in London and Tehran, and investigators have long suspected it had top operatives in the West, sometimes with direct access to ISIS-linked attackers. The New York Times’ Rukmini Callimachi tweeted: “Amaq is the connective tissue between attackers who carry out violence in the name of the terror group & the world.”

PHILIPPINES: In besieged Marawi, Muslims have risked their lives to save Christians, taking 71 Christians into their homes to protect them from Islamic militants.

UGANDA: I can’t get enough of good missionary videos (see below). Bundibugyo has been at the center of Africa’s wars and afflictions a long time, and it’s good to look back and see what God has done.