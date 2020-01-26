A sober anniversary

POLAND: Seventy-five years ago, Allied forces liberated Auschwitz, where Nazis killed more than 1 million people, nearly all Jews. On Monday philanthropist Ronald Lauder led 200 survivors in a commemoration at the site.

BBC Radio has a new documentary on the story of a German family who hid Jews.

ISRAEL: U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz, as Trump unveils a peace plan just ahead of Israeli elections.

IRAQ: Three rockets reportedly struck the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad on Sunday, with at least one person injured. Iranian-backed militias led attacks on protesters in Nasiriyah and other cities in the south, as anti-government protests enter a fourth month. French Christian aid group SOS Chrétiens d’Orient announced four workers went missing last week in Baghdad, and are believed kidnapped.

CHINA: Authorities took more steps to contain the coronavirus as China’s death toll rose to 81 and has spread to 14 countries, with five confirmed cases in the United States.

TURKEY: An elderly Assyrian Christian couple who are the last to live in the southeastern village of Mehr are missing and reportedly kidnapped by armed men, as authorities continue to intimidate church leaders and parishioners in the ancient Christian area.

UKRAINE: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo travels to Ukraine this week, a strategically important ally facing off against Russia, writes a former U.S. ambassador, as its role has been clouded by impeachment proceedings against Trump. Democrats will again push for witnesses in the Senate trial, as former national security adviser John Bolton indicates in a forthcoming book that the president called for withholding aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.

NIGERIA: The success of 8-year-old champion Tanitoluwa Adewumi is sparking a chess frenzy among young Nigerians.

