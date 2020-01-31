A shield for all faiths

A federal court in Arizona last week tossed out the criminal convictions of four immigration activists who left food and water for migrants crossing a border in the desert. But the case was less about immigration than about the scope of a federal law protecting religious liberty.

Activists Natalie Hoffman, Oona Holcomb, Madeline Huse, and Zaachila Orozco-McCormick volunteered with No More Deaths, a humanitarian organization funded by Unitarian Universalists. In 2017, they entered Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in southwestern Arizona and left food and 1-gallon jugs of water along trails used by migrants entering the United States unlawfully.

The desolate, waterless federal refuge is the size of Rhode Island and shares a 56-mile border with the state of Sonora, Mexico. Summer temperatures there can reach 120 degrees. Numerous migrants who crossed the border into the refuge have succumbed to starvation or dehydration while walking 50 miles or more to the nearest town. Authorities recovered 32 sets of human remains from the refuge in 2017, according to evidence introduced at the trial.

Hoffman and others admitted to entering the refuge without a permit, but they said their religious belief motivated them and claimed legal protection under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA). In a 22-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Rosemary Márquez agreed.

She described the volunteers’ religious views as “idiosyncratic” but said their beliefs closely tied in with traditional Christian values. Their use of Christian symbolism—like writing “Vaya con Dios,” Spanish for “Go with God,” and drawing crucifixes on water bottles—gave credence to their claim that they had a calling to help the migrants because “life is sacred.”

Márquez castigated the federal government for the “gruesome logic” of its “border enforcement strategy of deterrence by death.” She didn’t buy the assertion that allowing people to leave clean water and food in the refuge increased the risk of death or extreme illness by encouraging illegal crossings.

Congress overwhelmingly passed RFRA in 1993 to protect religious expression from criminal or civil laws that are, on their face, neutral toward faith. The law has protected Christian child-placing agencies and wedding service professionals from sexual orientation and gender identity nondiscrimination laws. Christian employers also have used it as a shield from federal requirements to cover contraception and abortifacients in their health insurance plans. It also has protected a religious order that worshipped using an illegal hallucinogenic drug and a Sikh woman who violated regulations by wearing a ceremonial sword into a federal building.

The No More Deaths case helps clarify an ongoing debate over whether RFRA holds more weight than other laws that might limit the free exercise of religion. Luke Goodrich, president of the religious liberty law firm Becket, said RFRA and the First Amendment should win out, as they did in this case. The government could not prove that its interest in preserving a pristine environment or preventing illegal immigration justified a complete bar on faith-based humanitarian assistance in the wildlife preserve.

RFRA—a law supported by both the American Civil Liberties Union and the Southern Baptist Convention—is blind to political or theological views. Many conservatives reject the open borders advocacy of No More Deaths and the views of Unitarian Universalists, while LGBT advocates have criticized RFRA over its protection of those advocating Biblical marriage only. But it doesn’t play favorites: A 2018 study by Becket and Americans United for Life found that Christians are significantly underrepresented in religious freedom litigation under RFRA and the First Amendment.

“Religious liberty is not a ‘conservative’ or ‘progressive’ issue,” Goodrich tweeted. “It is a PEOPLE issue. People of all faiths need religious liberty to truly be themselves within American society.”