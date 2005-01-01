A seat at the show business table

Since comedian Byron Allen performed on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson at age 18, many of his high-stakes business ventures have paid off. His talk show Kickin’ It With Byron Allen started in 1992 and went on to become one of the country’s longest-running TV series. In 1993, Allen founded Entertainment Studios, which became a launching pad for eight 24-hour TV channels, including Cars.TV, Pets.TV, and others. Last year, he bought The Weather Channel for $300 million. And in 2015, Allen bought Freestyle Releasing, an independent film distributor that handled the distribution of God’s Not Dead.

Now at age 58, Allen faces his highest stakes yet at the U.S. Supreme Court, which is considering his $20 billion racial discrimination lawsuit against Comcast, the largest U.S. cable provider. The suit accuses Comcast of refusing to carry Allen’s channels because he is African American. The high court heard oral arguments in the case on Nov. 13.

Allen sued Comcast in 2015, claiming the company violated an 1866 civil rights law that prohibits white-owned businesses from taking prejudicial actions toward non-whites in creating contracts. He also previously sued AT&T and DirecTV, which eventually settled with him by carrying his channels. Comcast claims it doesn’t carry Allen’s channels because of viewership and programing concerns, not race. The cable company attempted to stomp out accusations of racism by citing its partnership with RevoltTV, a black-owned channel.

Allen argues Comcast carried “lesser-known, white-owned” channels while still refusing to sign his more popular channels like Comedy.TV. He has proven his mettle as a media mogul, producing successful mid-budget movies such as 47 Meters Down, Hostiles, and Chappaquidick.

Comcast wants the court to dismiss the lawsuit because it says Allen cannot prove Comcast would have accepted his channels if not for his race. But Allen and his attorneys say that if they can show race played at least some role in the decision, they should be allowed to take the case to trial.

“If Comcast succeeds, racial discrimination lawsuits will be much more difficult to win because black plaintiffs will basically have to prove that 100 percent of the reason a white-owned company rejected a contract with a black-owned company was racism,” attorney Michael Coard wrote in an opinion piece for the Philadelphia Tribune.

At the Supreme Court, the justices seemed to agree that Allen shouldn’t have to prove racism primarily motivated Comcast’s decision just for the case to proceed. They struggled, though, with how much prejudice constituted enough to show racial discrimination. Afterward, Allen seemed satisfied with the hearing, telling Deadline it went “exactly the way I expected it to go.”

The justices are expected to issue a decision by June. In the meantime, Allen has a separate but similar suit pending against Charter Communications.