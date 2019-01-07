A scientist-outlaw awaits his sentence

A British news report this week raised the possibility that China might execute He Jiankui, the scientist who ignited a worldwide controversy in November when he announced he had engineered the world’s first genetically altered babies. But a Stanford University bioethicist who knows He told me the rumors about his harsh punishment aren’t entirely accurate.

He stunned scientists worldwide by altering embryos for seven couples during fertility treatment to protect the babies from contracting HIV. The experiment led to the birth of twin girls with altered DNA. Christian ethicists voiced concerns about the potential for gene editing to alter God’s design for humanity, as well as the destruction of human life that embryonic research entails. Secular ethicists decried the procedure because it permanently alters the human germ-line so that all future generations of the babies’ offspring can inherit the changes. That could cause unforeseen consequences and make the offspring more susceptible to deadly flu infections.

After learning of his experiment, Chinese officials ordered He to stop his gene-editing work and began an investigation. British scientists told The Telegraph that He could face charges of bribery and corruption, which can carry the death penalty in China. The newspaper also reported that He was confined to a guarded, state-owned apartment.

William Hurlbut, a bioethicist at Stanford who believes an embryo is “the earliest stage of human life,” spent many hours over a two-year period discussing with He, who did postdoctoral research at Stanford, the morality of experimenting on human embryos. Hurlbut spoke with He as recently as this past Sunday and said he thought the threat of a possible death sentence was unrealistic. According to Hurlbut, the Chinese scientist is staying in the same apartment where he lived before and is free to come and go at the Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, where he is an associate professor in the biology department. Hurlbut described his friend as a strong and stable young man who thought he was doing something good for humanity with his experiment.

Robin Lovell-Badge of the Francis Crick Institute in London, a biologist who organized the genetics summit in Hong Kong where He disclosed his research, said the genetic editing was unnecessary because in vitro fertilization techniques can remove HIV infection before implantation. Lovell-Badge called He “a physicist who knows little biology, is very rich,” has a huge ego, and “wants to be the first at doing something that will change the world,” according to The Telegraph.

In a recent interview with WORLD Magazine’s Sophia Lee, Hurlbut said He was an idealist and “a very promising scientist, well-educated, and a very nice person, and his career is never going to be the same.”