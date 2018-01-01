A record day in a crazy month for markets

The New York Stock Exchange had its best day in 10 years Wednesday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped by more than 1,000 points, its largest single-day gain ever. Gains in technology, retail, healthcare, and internet stocks drove the rally. This month brought extreme volatility to markets, which overall are having their worst December since 1931. Though trading volume was light Wednesday, the rebound helped erase a Christmas Eve slump that plunged stocks close to bear market territory.