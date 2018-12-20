A reckoning in Parkland

A report released last week by the investigative panel tasked with analyzing last year’s horrific shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., cited systemic failures in the school’s security and local law enforcement procedures. It particularly called out the school resource officer (SRO) at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for failing to enter the building during the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting, saying it was an “abysmal response.” Former Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson, who hunkered down in a stairwell at the school for 48 minutes while the attack unfolded, is described as being repeatedly untruthful about his position and actions.

The panel recommended that police in the position of SRO receive regular tactical training. Peterson had been an SRO for 28 years but was rarely required to use any skills to mitigate violent events. SROs receive ongoing training but often lack current field experience dealing with criminal violence.

While the report recorded each systemic breakdown in painful detail, it also plainly stated that “the one true cause that resulted in 34 people being shot and/or killed, is Nikolas Cruz.”

Documentation of Cruz’s violent tendencies included 69 incidents of troubling behavior between the ages of 3 and 19. In numerous instances, Cruz threatened someone, engaged in violence, talked about guns or weapons, hit his mother, or ran away from home. The report called for more comprehensive mental health and social services in schools.

One of the panel’s more controversial recommendations included the expansion of a program to certify school “guardians” to carry firearms on campus. The Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program, adopted by the Florida legislature last March, is named for the football coach who died protecting students in the Parkland attack. Qualified candidates for the program must already possess law enforcement or military experience.

The program has drawn its share of controversy, including opposition from the Florida Education Association and the Florida PTA. Both groups argue that guns on campus make the environment less safe, not more.

School districts across the country are debating similar policies. School officials in Tamaqua, Pa., face a lawsuit challenging their recent decision to allow teachers to carry guns at school.

“The rationale for the policy is to prevent the apocalypse,” Tamaqua school board member Nicholas Boyle said. “When we have a shooter in the building, how are we going to stop that shooter from killing more and more and more people? We have to have an armed presence there.”

The entire 458-page report might be too graphic for sensitive readers, but the opening 12 pages contain poignant writings by several of the Parkland survivors, as well as stirring personal tributes from each family who lost a loved one in the attack.

The panel, which includes state and local officials and two parents of victims, remains commissioned until 2023.

“We will not wait, we will be vigilant and we, like the legislature, expect compliance and change with urgency,” the report’s preface concludes.