A question of church governance

A Catholic diocese in Texas has won the support of Protestants and Jews in a state Supreme Court case that deals with a church’s right to self-governance. Though the case is about how the diocese handled a sex abuse allegation, the ruling could have repercussions for religious autonomy.

Following the recommendations of the 2002 Charter for the Protection of Young People from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, all 15 Texas dioceses last year published lists of clergy facing credible accusations of abusing minors. When the Diocese of Lubbock published Jesus Guerrero’s name on its list, the former deacon sued for defamation. The church had disciplined him in 2009 following an accusation that he abused a woman. He argued that she was not a minor. Though state law considered her an adult, the Catholic church’s definition of a “minor” includes a person who lacks the mental faculties of an adult.

Guerrero prevailed, but the diocese and a broad array of lawmakers and religious organizations—among them the Baptist General Convention of Texas and the Jewish Coalition for Religious Liberty—are asking the Texas Supreme Court to overrule the lower court.

“Can a religious organization freely interact with its clergy according to its own particular religious beliefs, or will the government and private litigants be empowered to rummage through churches’ internal affairs?” asked Eric Rassbach, an attorney with the religious liberty law firm Becket who represents the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops. In a brief, Rassbach argued if the Texas Supreme Court lets the ruling stand, churches could hesitate to name abusers for fear of government officials second-guessing them.

An adverse ruling could significantly affect other areas of church autonomy, including the selection of leaders, doctrinal decisions, and how churches discipline their members, according to another Becket attorney, Will Haun. He said judges are overstepping their authority “if churches aren’t free to speak to their members about their own clergy and according to their own laws, or if a worship service that is livestreamed could lead to a lawsuit for millions of dollars because of something a pastor says about a member or other clergy member.”

Rassbach pointed to the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1871 decision in Watson v. Jones. The justices in that case barred lower courts from considering claims that required analysis of “theological controversy, church discipline, ecclesiastical government, or the conformity of the members of the church to the standard of morals required.” The government should not allow courts to overrule established canon law or church policy about topics such as the definition of a minor or publication of abusers’ names, Rassbach argued.

Just like in the many conflicts over the coronavirus restrictions and religious gatherings, “religion and government are trying to find careful, creative balances to the protection of religious liberty and other governmental interests,” Haun said, adding that “allowing a civil court to second-guess a religious determination is not a careful balance.”