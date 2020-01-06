A quarter of U.S. COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes

Close to 26,000 nursing home residents in the United States have died from the coronavirus. The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gathered data from about 80 percent of the country’s nursing homes for a report sent to U.S. governors on Monday. They found 60,000 cases of the disease among nursing home residents.

What’s the status of the pandemic in the United States? States continue to slowly lift lockdown restrictions, though large protests across the country are sparking concerns about a resurgence of the disease. As of Monday afternoon, Johns Hopkins University reported more than 1.8 million confirmed cases in the United States, close to 105,000 deaths, and nearly 445,000 recoveries.

