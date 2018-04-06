A push to win converts for the LGBT agenda

Tragedy on Highway 1
Details are slowly emerging about the tragic and mysterious deaths of two adults and six children last month when a family in their SUV plunged 100 feet down a Northern California cliff.
Authorities this week identified the body of 12-year-old Ciera Hart, the sixth family member found.
A passerby alerted authorities on March 26 of the crash at a pullout on the Pacific Coast Highway near Westport, Calif., 160 miles north of San Francisco. Investigators that day found the bodies of married lesbian couple Jennifer and Sarah Hart, both 38, and three of their six adopted children: Markis Hart, 19; Jeremiah Hart, 14; and Abigail Hart, 14. Search teams found Ciera Hart’s body April 7, and DNA testing confirmed her identity on Tuesday. Devonte Hart, 15, and Hannah Hart, 16, are still missing and presumed dead.
The family, who lived in Woodland, Wash., 30 miles north of Portland, Ore., had a checkered past. While family photos and testimony from friends seemed to portray a happy, healthy family, the Harts were also prone to sudden relocations and allegations of child abuse. Twice, in Minnesota and Oregon, child welfare officials investigated the couple. In 2011, Sarah Hart pleaded guilty to a domestic assault charge involving a so-called spanking that left her 6-year-old daughter with bruises on her stomach and back.
A few days before the crash, on March 23, child welfare officials opened an investigation into the family amid reports of child neglect. Neighbors said two of the children came to their house, claiming they were being abused and denied food. The Hart family left their home later that day.
California officials initially treated the crash as an accident but have since labeled it deliberate.
Toxicology results showed Jennifer Hart, believed to be driving the SUV, was drunk. Sarah Hart and at least two of the children had significant amounts of diphenhydramine in their systems, an ingredient commonly found in Benadryl that causes drowsiness. No one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt. Data from the vehicle’s software indicated the SUV stopped at the pullout and then accelerated about 70 feet, across a rock-piled ridge, and over the cliff. Investigators found no signs the driver tried to brake the vehicle.
Investigators are still trying to determine motives: why the family left home, why they ended up in California, and why Jennifer Hart drove their SUV off the highway and over a cliff. Teams are continuing to search for the bodies of the two missing children. —K.C.