A push to win converts for the LGBT agenda

A Denver-based foundation this week released an ad campaign aimed at winning converts to the LGBT cause. But critics argue the campaign ignores the more complex questions surrounding what the government labels a protected class and when it should intervene.

The Gill Foundation, run by wealthy LGBT activist Tim Gill, unveiled the “Beyond I Do” campaign—which includes video, print, and radio ads—on Wednesday. The campaign is projected to get at least $15 million in donated media support, including TV and radio time and billboard space.

The ads tell the stories of LGBT individuals who have lost jobs and housing opportunities or been denied medical care, reportedly because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. The campaign argues that even after gaining the right to marry, LGBT individuals still face discrimination. The ads push for nondiscrimination laws on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in the 31 states that do not have them.

But the campaign makes an emotional plea rather than looking at the issue in a logical and reasonable way, according to Peter Sprigg, senior policy fellow at the Family Research Council. It also fails to acknowledge discrimination that happens when people and organizations that oppose same-sex marriage because of sincerely held religious beliefs face lawsuits forcing them to support something with which they disagree.

The U.S. government has sought to maintain a consistent position that legal economic transactions between people should be free, Sprigg said. Discrimination (using the second definition in the Merriam-Webster dictionary: “the act of making or perceiving a difference”) happens all the time in those transactions, and is not always harmful, he noted. Companies selecting a new employee from a group of candidates are legally discriminating—the only way to avoid it would be to pick a candidate out of a hat.

But in certain cases, the government has decided discrimination is so offensive, such as when it involves race or sex, that it should not be permitted, even in the private sector.

For now, the majority of states and the federal government do not consider sexual orientation or gender identity (SOGI) protected classes. LGBT activists want that to change, and the “Beyond I Do” campaign is starting at the state level—with people’s emotions.

“We have to make new and different friends,” Gill told The New York Times. “Ultimately a federal solution is better, but it always comes after the states have demonstrated the need.”

Critics note a major distinction between current protected classes, based on immutable characteristics, and sexual orientation or gender identity, which are fluid and cannot be objectively evaluated. Existing SOGI laws have been used to target businesses owned by Christians that don’t want to participate in same-sex weddings or advocate for an agenda with which they disagree. Some states, including Mississippi, are adopting religious liberty laws to preemptively provide legal protections.

Still, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights has recommended expanding the federal protected class list, and religious liberty experts view it as an inevitability. Once that happens, the courts likely will be asked to determine the extent of religious exemptions.

In pushing for so-called nondiscrimination laws, activists are “demanding that there be no dissent from their agenda,” said Sprigg. “If even one small business is in decent from what they want everyone to believe, they want the government to step in and punish these people.”