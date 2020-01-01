A pro-life afterthought?

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign added four points to its second-term agenda on Friday after some pro-life leaders noted a glaring absence.

The original list, released five days earlier, included 50 goals divided into 10 categories, including jobs, healthcare, and education. It made no mention of abortion or pro-life policies. The agenda received a mixed response from pro-life leaders.

Live Action President Lila Rose pointed out the omission the day after the campaign published the list. “Out of @TeamTrump’s 50 ‘core priorities and goals’ why isn’t a single one the protection of preborn children or stopping the abortion industry from killing 2,300 innocent children every day?” she tweeted.

Some pro-lifers on Twitter noted that the list showed the president’s neglect for pro-life goals

“Very sad, indeed! Once again, I’ll be voting for a Republican solely because they aren’t a Democrat,” one tweeted, while others suggested Trump was manipulating evangelicals.

Some argued the president already clearly articulated his position on the issue.

“Everyone should know he’s pro-life by now,” said one. Another replied to Rose by urging her to “focus on his judicial appointments” since “actions speak louder than words.”

Other national pro-life leaders defended Trump’s record on protecting the unborn.

“I don’t, for a moment, believe that pro-life being excluded from the … list is a signal that the administration is taking a step back from the issue,” Heartbeat International President Jor-El Godsey said, pointing to the large number of speakers who made pro-life statements at last week’s Republican National Convention.

By Friday evening, four additional agenda points appeared on the list, including one that promised to “protect unborn life through every means available.”

Tom McClusky, president of March for Life Action, called the “misstep” a “temporary blip,” saying, “Anyone who saw the RNC or heard the president’s speech, and even more are familiar with the president’s unprecedented pro-life record, knows that they can expect even bigger things in a second term.”

The Trump campaign did not respond to questions about the late addition to the agenda.