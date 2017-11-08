A pro-abortion bridge too far

A recently rescinded Obama-era rule that defined “sex” as including gender identity also incorporated a reference to abortion that threatened the conscience rights of healthcare workers like nurse Cathy DeCarlo.

A hospital in New York City forced DeCarlo participate in an abortion in 2009 by sorting through the baby’s bloody remains after the procedure. DeCarlo initially thought she would be helping with a follow-up procedure to a miscarriage, but her bosses instead asked her to assist with the abortion of a baby at 22 weeks of gestation. Helping the abortionist violated her conscience, but she complied when her supervisor threatened to charge her with insubordination and abandoning her patient if she did not help. “I still have nightmares about that day,” she testified on Capitol Hill in 2017.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on June 12 finalized a regulatory change designed to prevent similar violations. As part of the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law, the previous administration enacted a rule that discrimination “on the basis of sex” could mean on the basis of gender identity or “termination of pregnancy.”

The rule immediately faced court challenges and never took effect. Since providers use similar procedures and equipment to treat miscarriages and perform abortions, the regulation could have forced any health insurance that covered costs related to one to pay for the other.

The same goes for hospitals. Katie Glenn, government affairs counsel for Americans United for Life, said the Obama administration would have required medical providers who use the method of “dilation and evacuation” for incomplete miscarriages or that dispense mifepristone (the first drug used in the abortion pill regimen) for other medical purposes to give those services to women seeking abortions. A Catholic hospital that wanted to avoid aiding in abortions would have to forgo treating women with incomplete miscarriages in an emergency. “That’s bad for women to not have the immediate care that they need available because the hospital is … afraid of running into the government and getting into trouble.” Glenn said.

The Trump administration’s revision removes those extra definitions of “sex” and protects federally funded pro-life healthcare providers who object to abortion.

Some supporters of the Obama-era rule said it would have prevented doctors from discriminating against women who have had abortions in the past. But Glenn said that sort of discrimination doesn’t happen—at least not frequently enough to demand a new rule. “This is something that we’ve seen trotted out all the time as the argument for why not to do something. But the data does not bear it out,” she said. “I think it’s just this parade of horribles, of ‘let’s talk about every bad thing that could happen.’”

The concern did not outweigh the likely unconstitutionality of the regulation, U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor of the Northern District ruled in 2016 when he issued a preliminary injunction against it.

Even though the 2016 rule never went into effect, “having that language off the books is so important,” said Connor Semelsberger, legislative assistant for the Family Research Council. If the Trump administration had let the rule remain, future administrations or lawmakers could have gone to court to win the right to enforce it. A court victory for them, he said, would have meant they could use it “as a tool against pro-life religious healthcare employers,” specifically those who receive federal funding. The Trump administration’s revision, Semelsberger said, “was the right thing legally and morally to do.”