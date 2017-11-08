A pro-abortion bridge too far

Texas: The Austin City Council approved a contract with the pro-abortion group Jane’s Due Process to help women pay for abortion-related expenses such as transportation or child care. The city council passed the budget item last fall and finalized the yearlong, $150,000 contract on June 11. John Seago, the legislative director for Texas Right to Life, had sued the city council for violating a state law that prohibits government funding of abortion. He has requested an emergency hearing in the case, The Texan news site reported.
Georgia: U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones heard arguments Monday from abortion advocates who oppose Georgia’s heartbeat bill, which Gov. Brian Kemp signed in May 2019. Jones said his ruling in the case could be weeks away since the Supreme Court’s decision in the pending case June Medical Services v. Russo, expected in the next few weeks, would affect his decision by changing legal standards in abortion-related cases.
Tennessee: The state legislature passed a heartbeat abortion bill that would protect unborn babies after six weeks of gestation. Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union, and the Center for Reproductive Rights filed a lawsuit against the bill only hours after it passed. Gov. Bill Lee’s office said he plans to sign the bill into law soon.
Michigan: Staff in Michigan’s Bureau of Elections announced last week that pro-life advocates had failed to collect enough valid signatures to put a bill safeguarding infants from dismemberment abortions before the state legislature. But the Board of State Canvassers told the state on Thursday to reexamine the signatures.
Mississippi: The state Senate advanced a bill on Wednesday that would protect babies from abortions sought on the basis of sex, race, or disability. According to the bill, a physician who performs an abortion on a baby because of a Down syndrome diagnosis, for example, would face a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Iowa: The Iowa House and Senate passed a bill on June 14 that mandates a 24-hour waiting period for women seeking abortions. Pro-lifers in the state expect Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds to sign the legislation into law. —L.H.