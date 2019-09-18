A Princess Bride remake? Inconceivable!

Twitter users on Tuesday overwhelmingly warned Hollywood not to touch the 1987 romantic fantasy classic The Princess Bride. In an article published by Variety about producer Norman Lear, Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra said, “Very famous people whose names I won’t use, but they want to redo The Princess Bride.” After Variety tweeted the quote Tuesday, the fury of the movie’s devotees became a trending topic on Twitter. Cary Elwes, who played the cavalier hero in the original, tweeted, “There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one.”

Are there plans for a remake? So far, a movie reboot seems nothing more than a rumor with no official plans. But Disney has been working on a stage musical adaptation for years now and announced its creative team in March.

Did you know? The Princess Bride is one of WORLD editor in chief Marvin Olasky’s favorite movies. From the WORLD archives, read his musings on the media we love and learn the favorites of a handful of conservative leaders you may recognize.