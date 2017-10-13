A piece of the college sports pie

Student-athletes who already receive substantial college scholarships could also profit from endorsement deals under a new California law that has the potential to remake college sports.

The NCAA, the national governing body for college sports, has strict rules to keep amateur college athletics from becoming professional sports. Because of those rules, NBA superstar LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers skipped college and signed a professional contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers right out of high school in 2003.

“Part of the reason I went to the NBA was to get my mom out of the situation she was in,” James said this week on the set of his HBO talk show, The Shop. “I couldn’t have done that in college with the current rules in place.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, appeared with James and signed the bill Friday while the cameras rolled. The governor’s office announced the law’s approval on Monday.

The Fair Pay to Play Act is set to take effect in 2023. It will let college athletes hire agents and sign sponsorship deals by blocking the NCAA from punishing student-athletes for getting paid by companies that use the athletes’ name, image, or likeness.

The NCAA has never allowed student-athletes to receive payment for the promotional use of their names and faces. In 2009, former UCLA basketball star Ed O’Bannon filed an antitrust lawsuit with other former players against the NCAA and Electronic Arts for the unauthorized use of their likenesses in college basketball video games even after they graduated. The players won the case, but the NCAA made minimal changes as a result. EA stopped making college sports games in 2014.

Supporters of the Fair Pay to Play Act argue students should be allowed to receive sponsorship deals in part because schools and the NCAA profit so much from their hard work. More than half of Division I schools make $20 million a year or more from college athletics, according to Business Insider. Data compiled by USA Today show the top 10 percent of earners in Division I each make $100 million or more annually.

Newsom said he hoped other states would follow California’s lead. New York and South Carolina have already proposed similar bills. But it would take more states joining in to pressure the NCAA to change its rules.

The NCAA Board of Governors attacked the bill in a letter last month, pointing out the “unfair recruiting advantage” it would give California schools and implying those schools could become ineligible for NCAA competition. Massive programs such as UCLA, the University of Southern California, Stanford University, and the University of California, Berkeley, could face tough choices about whether to break away from the NCAA to form a new governing body.

Opponents of letting college athletes sign endorsement deals say the scholarships they receive and the chance to play on the national stage are compensation enough. Many young, talented athletes who might not otherwise have the opportunity to earn a four-year degree get full rides or significant discounts because of their participation in college sports.

Critics also worry about equity. Companies like Nike, Under Armour, and Adidas would not sign agreements with every college athlete in the country. Only a few stars would get sponsorship deals, and many talented student-athletes would play for their colleges without ever having a chance to earn money for their work—the very problem California is trying to solve.

The conflict over player pay threatens the already tenuous relationship between the NCAA and the education system. The NCAA is rife with scandals—from players and coaches accepting bribes to schools enrolling athletes in non-existent classes. With the introduction of a new incentive—financial gain—the lack of academic commitment from some college stars may increase even more.

An NCAA working group is expected to report on possible name, image and likeness rights for student-athletes this month. Most expect the organization to fight the law—not just to keep college sports amateur, but also to maintain control over the system. That means more and more top-level athletes might skip college altogether as James did.

Ramogi Huma, the executive director of the advocacy group National College Players Association, said of the California law, “The NCAA will get on board or be plunged into irrelevance.”