A perfect mess

The Bible affirms that humans are fearfully and wonderfully made, but many evolutionists don’t buy that. They point to what they consider the flawed human body as proof that no creator exists.

Recently, Alice Roberts, an evolutionary anatomist who referred to the human body as an untidy “hodgepodge of assembled parts,” accepted a challenge from the director of the Science Museum Group in London to design a “perfect” human body that would fix “errors left behind by evolution.” The June 13 BBC program Can Science Make Me Perfect? documented the results, which clearly showed that God knows best.

Roberts teamed up with biologists and artists to engineer a virtual representation of her own body with adaptations she believed would improve upon its design.

But far from perfection, the elfin creature Roberts designed with pointy ears, big eyes, long skinny legs, and a baby poking out of a pocket in her stomach posed both an evolutionary and design impossibility, biologist Ann Gauger wrote on the Discovery Institute’s Evolution News and Science Today.

Roberts designed her body with eyes like an octopus’s to avoid the human blindspot, but with larger eyeballs. To improve hearing she gave herself cat ears. She copied the design of the chimpanzee spine with four, rather than five, lumbar vertebrae to prevent herniated disks and built up the wings of the pelvis to provide greater stability.

Roberts decided to forgo the untidy birthing business by designing herself with a kangaroo-like pouch so she could give birth to tiny progeny in the early stages of development and then keep them tucked away until they could function independently. She streamlined her legs to make her feet light and easy to move like an ostrich’s, with large tendons to act as shock absorbers. And she imitated the skin pigment of some cephalopods so that her skin could turn dark to protect her from sunburn and skin cancer in the summer and could turn light to allow her to absorb more vitamin D in the winter.

But the body Roberts created would never function, Gauger noted. The characteristics that Roberts borrowed from other species need to work in conjunction with many other systems. Growing ostrich legs would affect our hips and spine and overall stability. Ostriches can run much faster than humans can, but they can’t climb.

Octopus eyes could not connect with a human brain, but our sensitive, camera-like eyes work efficiently with our brains. And a human baby who grows for nine months within its mother to allow plenty of time for brain development could never come into the world at an early stage and then crawl from the birth canal up to the mother’s pouch.

Science cannot make us perfect because only God could create the human body capable of fulfilling His command to subdue the Earth and have dominion over every living thing.