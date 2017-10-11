A night to remember

For the love
One notable exception to the benign platitudes at the CMAs came from Keith Urban, who performed his new song “Female,” a direct response to the recent sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein and other powerful men in Hollywood. Urban said he was inspired to clear his schedule and record the song because of the women he loves.
“I am surrounded by females in my life,” he said. ”I grew up in a house with boys, no sisters. Now I am in a house that’s all girls. So this song speaks to me on a lot of levels.” Urban is married to actress Nicole Kidman, who has worked with Weinstein in the past and denounced his behavior after it came to light. Urban and Kidman have two daughters, and Kidman has a daughter and son with her ex-husband, actor Tom Cruise.
“Female” portrays women as equally important to men but also distinct from them by design. The lyrics acknowledge God created men and women separately and lists the roles women play in creation. The roles aren’t necessarily Biblical—“fortune teller” and “broken halo” join the list along with “mother,” “daughter,” and “sister.” But the song alludes to the fact that sexual assault is not just a crime against a woman, but also a sin against God and the relationships He created between humans. —L.L.