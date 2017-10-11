A night to remember

Country music showed off its best side Wednesday night at the 51st annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. Performers who previously shied away from commenting on politics and current events delivered timely speeches and performances that set a tone of respect.

The crowning moment of the night came when co-host Carrie Underwood performed the hymn “Softly and Tenderly” in front of a screen showing images of performers who died over the past year, including Troy Gentry and Glen Campbell. As she belted the final chorus, photos of the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas came up on the screen, and Underwood stumbled on the notes as she fought back tears.

Not all of the night’s performances were so somber though. Darius Rucker, former frontman for Hootie and the Blowfish, led a group singalong of the band’s 1994 hit “Hold My Hand”; Faith Hill and Tim McGraw sang a love song made more believable by their 20-plus years of marriage; and Underwood and co-host Brad Paisley poked fun at politicians from both sides of the aisle in their opening monologue. To top it all off, Garth Brooks won entertainer of the year for the sixth time.

The CMA faced backlash before the show when it sent out a media advisory barring journalists from asking attendees about politics or gun control on the red carpet. It rescinded the instructions before the show began, but it needn’t have worried. Most of the night’s performers and winners kept their comments uplifting and vague. They remembered those who died and called for unity and peace.

“Kindness is an attractive quality,” Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild told the audience.