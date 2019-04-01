A lifesaving petition for babies

WASHINGTON—Republicans are trying to gather enough signatures to bypass House Democratic leadership and vote to protect babies born during attempted abortions.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., introduced a discharge petition Tuesday for the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, a measure that would mandate that babies who survive attempted abortions receive medical care. Providers who failed to care for those babies would face criminal and civil penalties.

The petition needs 218 signatures to force the bill to the House floor. If all Republicans sign it, which appears likely, it would still need 21 Democratic signatures—a slim possibility in the Democratic-controlled House.

Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Mo., introduced the bill in February. Since then, House Republicans have called for unanimous consent to pass the bill for 25 consecutive legislative days. Democrats blocked the effort each time. A similar bill introduced by Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., suffered the same fate in the Senate in February.

Republicans hope they can win some bipartisan support from moderate Democrats from districts that President Donald Trump won in 2016. In an Fox News op-ed, Wagner and Scalise noted that “86 percent of Republicans, 70 percent of Democrats, and 75 percent of independents support this legislation.”

Three Democrats co-sponsored the bill. Of those, Reps. Dan Lipinski of Illinois and Collin Peterson of Minnesota added their names to the petition by Thursday. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, co-sponored the bill but hadn’t signed the petition as of Thursday, and Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, signed the peition but did not co-sponsor the bill.

“There are a lot [of congressmen] who won their elections saying they are going to be pro-life,” Scalise told National Review. “Here’s their opportunity to stand up and be counted. If they are really pro-life, they’d sign on to this.”

The removal of protections for unborn babies in states such as New York, which this year legalized abortion up until the point of birth, prompted the introduction of the Born-Alive bill. The care of abortion survivors also garnered national attention after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat and a physician, made comments in late January about the late-term abortion of babies with deformities, who he said could be left to die after safely being delivered. Republicans introduced the Born-Alive bills in Congress shortly after Northam made his remarks.

A recent Marist poll showed that about 75 percent of Americans, regardless of whether they identify as pro-life, want abortion restricted to the first trimester of pregnancy. A Rasmussen poll conducted March 12-13 found 69 percent of Americans said they believe doctors should be required to care for a child who survives an abortion and 20 percent said they were not sure. Only 6 percent of those surveyed said doctors definitely shouldn’t be required to care for abortion survivors.

Pro-life organizations are working to pressure Democrats to support the Born-Alive bill. March for Life Action said it will track lawmakers who refuse to sign the discharge petition and release the information on its annual scorecard.

“Open hostility towards any pro-life legislation on the part of current House Democratic leadership makes this necessary,” Tom McClusky, President of March for Life Action, said in a statement. “We call on all members to join the majority of Americans and recognize that a child born alive, even if she has been marked for abortion, has a right to life that should be protected.”

The last time a discharge petition made it successfully to the floor was in 2015. It advanced a bill extending the charter of the U.S. Export-Import Bank.