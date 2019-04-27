A global outlook dominated by stress and worry

GLOBAL: The most positive country in the world is Paraguay, and the most negative is Chad, according to a Gallup poll that surveyed 150,000 people in about 140 countries in a bid to track the world’s emotional health. Pollsters found worry and stress up everywhere, and while the United States ranked 39th overall, Americans joined Greeks in being the most stressed populations in the world.

MOZAMBIQUE: Around 700,000 people are at risk as rain and flooding from Cyclone Kenneth continues.

SRI LANKA: Catholics watched a televised Mass Sunday, as churches canceled services for the week following the Easter attacks that killed more than 250. Senior Pastor Roshan Mahesan of the Protestant church targeted in the attacks said in a video on Facebook his congregation forgives the attackers (statement in English here), and he thanked Christians around the world for their support. Mahesan said 28 people in his congregation were killed and 70 were injured.

An emergency law has gone into effect banning women wearing face coverings, and police late Sunday shut down the main mosque of National Towheed Jamaat, as authorities declared it and another organization terror groups over the suicide bombings.

SPAIN: Socialists won an expected victory in nationwide elections Sunday, but the Vox Party—a conservative party many label “far right” though it’s likely left of Republicans in the United States—for the first time will seat members of parliament, picking up 24 seats in the 350-person assembly.

HONG KONG: Thousands marched on parliament Sunday protesting extradition laws that could send residents to mainland China for trials.

SOUTH AFRICA: Apartheid ended 29 years ago this month, and while the policy has been abolished, its impact remains.

UNITED STATES: Former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar, R-Ind.—who championed ending apartheid, along with drawing attention to international religious persecution and crafting arms reduction pacts with Russia—has died at 87.

