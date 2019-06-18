Botanists who discovered a new tomato species in the Australian Outback are using its unusual anatomy to suggest sex confusion is normal in nature.

The structures in a plant’s blossoms determine the flower’s sexuality. Female flowers contain a long stalk—the pistil—that sports a pollen-receptive head and attaches to an ovary at the base that contains potential seeds. The male reproductive part of a flower—the stamen—harbors a long tube with a pollen-producing structure on the tip.

Some of the new tomato plant’s flowers contain either male or female structures, while others are bisexual blossoms containing both. Usually a species produces all bisexual blossoms or plants with a variety of male and female flowers. But the mix-and-match sexuality of the new tomato species is unusual because it produces both unisex and bisexual blossoms.

“When considering the scope of life on Earth, the notion of a constant sexual binary, consisting of distinct and disconnected forms is, fundamentally, a fallacy,” the scientists said in a study published June 18 in the journal PhytoKeys.

Nearly 85 percent of Earth’s quarter-million flowering plant species produce bisexual flowers, researcher Christopher Martine said in the study.

“Plants really make an excellent example for what’s possible, and what’s normal,” Martine later told The New York Times.

But the way in which the researchers interpreted their discovery exemplifies “how in strange and sometimes unpredictable ways the authority of science … can be transformed into an engine of the moral revolution,” said Albert Mohler, president of The Southern Baptist Seminary and a WORLD News Group board member, on his podcast The Briefing last week.

The discovery does not represent normal plant anatomy, or else it wouldn’t be news, Mohler said. Sexual abnormality in an exotic plant does not indicate what is normal for all living things. “It’s not normal of skunks, it’s not normal of spiders, it’s not normal of giraffes, it’s not normal of human beings,” he said. “When you see the word ‘normal’ in studies like these you need to ask, ‘normal for whom?’”