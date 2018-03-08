A freedom song sung softly

The clearance question
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday said President Donald Trump is exploring how he might revoke the security clearances of several Obama administration officials critical of his policies. The statement has drawn a firestorm of questions about if, and how, a president can take away official access to classified information.
Most security clearances need reauthorization periodically, though they could be revoked if, for an example, an individual is convicted of a crime. For most rank-and-file officials, a clearance remains in effect for a specified amount of time, whether the person needs it or not. Clearances for top-level officials can remain in effect even longer.
Because clearance takes so long to obtain—often several months, even for those with a squeaky-clean record—some individuals are given interim status so they can get to work sooner. The Trump White House has issued interim clearances without ever completing the full process, the Brookings Institute reported.
Huckabee said the individuals whose access to classified information is in question “politicize—and in some cases monetize—their public service and security clearances.” She named six administration officials who are no longer in their positions: former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey, former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, former National Security Agency Director Michael Hayden, former national security adviser Susan Rice, and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. (On Monday, a spokeswoman for McCabe tweeted that the FBI deactivated his clearance when he was terminated earlier this year. It is unclear if any of the other people on Sanders’ list no longer have clearance.)
Evan Lesser, president of ClearanceJobs.com, a searchable network of security-cleared job openings, told me that top officials are typically allowed to keep their clearance if they work in defense, intelligence, or homeland security.
“They keep it because it’s entirely possible there needs to be some conversations around continuity between administrations, or the former officials may be called back quickly in times of emergency for a consult,” Lesser said. “In times of emergency you want them readily available.”
Michael O’Hanlon, a researcher and defense expert with the Brookings Institution, said former officials might also have current roles with other entities that require clearance.
“Previous officials often are still on various boards or have relationships with private companies doing approved business with the government,” he said. “It is a reasonable thing to debate if too many do. However, it is not reasonable for Trump to selectively target his political foes.” —Laura Finch