A freedom song sung softly

WASHINGTON—At a gathering with representatives from more than 80 nations this week in the nation’s capital, the U.S. State Department pushed other countries to advance religious freedom. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo still has not answered questions about whether the issue came up during closed-door talks between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin last week in Helsinki.

In a three-hour hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Wednesday, senators blasted Pompeo for the administration’s overall lack of candor on Trump’s talks with Putin and the president’s broader policy toward Russia in the face of intelligence pointing to Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, as well as its incursion in Ukraine, involvement in Syria, and human rights violations.

Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, the top Republican on the committee, described lawmakers as “filled with serious doubts about this White House and its conduct of American foreign policy.” Critics have previously noted Trump’s reluctance to call out human rights concerns in public appearances alongside world leaders.

Lawmakers did not directly press Pompeo on religious freedom in Russia. When asked in an interview with Australian television ahead of the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom whether Trump had raised religious repression with Putin, Pompeo said the United States has “a lot of issues” with Russia and noted broadly that the talks surrounding religious freedom were designed to push other countries “in the right direction” without directly addressing the situation in Russia.

The United States has expressed concerns about religious minorities in Russia in the past, including the country’s criminalization of Jehovah’s Witnesses and crackdown on missionary activities.

This week’s Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom was billed as a first-of-its-kind meeting in Washington among foreign ministers, government officials, nongovernmental organizations, faith leaders, and members of persecuted groups. The United States hoped participants would announce commitments to advancing religious freedom and protecting religious minorities. But in their remarks at the conference, neither Pompeo nor Vice President Mike Pence addressed abuses in Russia.

Pompeo, in an op-ed published in USA Today, declared, “Religious freedom is a God-given right to which all people are entitled,” pointing to persecution of minority Christians, Muslims, and others in Iran, China, and Sudan.