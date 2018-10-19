A flimsy marriage alternative

British Prime Minister Theresa May earlier this month said she would introduce legislation to allow civil partnerships for opposite-sex couples. The announcement followed a ruling by the United Kingdom’s highest court this summer that current policy unlawfully discriminates by allowing marriage or civil partnerships for same-sex couples but only marriage for opposite-sex couples. The couple who took their case to the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, Charles Keiden and Rebecca Steinfeld, argued that marriage was an oppressive and patriarchal arrangement.

“This change in the law helps protect the interests of opposite-sex couples who want to commit, want to formalize their relationship, but don’t necessarily want to get married,” May said in her announcement. “By extending civil partnerships, we are making sure that all couples, be they same-sex or opposite-sex, are given the same choices in life.”

Civil partnerships provide virtually all the parental and inheritance rights of marriage, and proponents claim the arrangement offers a legal recognition of a relationship without the so-called baggage of marriage. But marriage advocates decry that reasoning.

“Couples who want to commit prefer the real thing, which is marriage,” Harry Benson of The Marriage Foundation told the Daily Mail. “Patriarchy is far more common in an unmarried cohabiting relationship, where men tend to be less committed.”

Recent statistics from England and Wales reveal people are fleeing civil partnerships faster than they are entering them. Last year, more same-sex couples dissolved civil partnerships (1,217) than formed them (908), according to figures released by the Office for National Statistics in August. In contrast, for every 1,000 married opposite-sex couples in 2017, just 8.4 divorced. Rates of same-sex civil partnerships have steadily dropped since the legalization of same-sex marriage in Great Britain in 2014, but that has no bearing on the skyrocketing rates of dissolution.

The London-based Coalition for Marriage asked why any government would want to push this option for couples and families. The fragile substitute offers couples all the benefits of marriage without the responsibilities or commitment, something that will disproportionately hurt children.

“The gold standard of commitment is marriage; with the declarations made in the presence of witnesses and the expectation of lifelong faithfulness,” said Sharon James, a spokesperson for the coalition, which lobbied against the alternative. “Civil partnerships just don’t offer that and will weaken marriage by creating a two-tier system, offering a sort of marriage-lite option.”