A ‘finger-in-the-eye’ strike

West Virginia teachers unions celebrated a dubious win last week, returning educators and students to their classrooms after a two-day strike that temporarily shuttered 54 of the 55 public school districts in the state.

The unions called the strike to protest a bill working its way through the state legislature that would have given teachers a 5 percent raise, launched the first seven statewide charter schools, and established educational savings accounts for students with special needs. This strike followed a nine-day walkout last year that won teachers an initial 5 percent raise and launched a nationwide movement. After teachers went on strike again last week, the state’s Republican-controlled House of Delegates tabled and effectively killed the latest bill. The unions immediately took credit, citing the strike as well as their lobbying efforts as the primary reasons for its demise.

“[The bill] is now dead. It’s gone,” said Fred Albert, president of the West Virginia chapter of the American Federation of Teachers union. “So our voices were heard.”

But whose voices? Teachers? The unions? Parents and students?

Critics say the children of West Virginia lost out because killing the legislation demolished school choice and further enshrined the status quo. The state flounders near the bottom of national rankings for quality of education. A survey late last year by the Cardinal Institute, a conservative West Virginia–based think tank, found 80 percent of West Virginians thought the state school system was average or poor. More than 60 percent said they thought school choice would improve the education system.

“The unions want to dictate to West Virginia’s duly elected legislature what kind of education policy the state will implement,” Garrett Ballangee, executive director of the Cardinal Institute, told Forbes. “This is an embarrassing development for West Virginia and a finger-in-the-eye to parents that want something different for their children.”

The school choice measures in the bill represented only a fraction of its total cost of $80 million per year, the vast majority of which would have gone to new investments for traditional public education. Those investments included an additional 5 percent raise for teachers, tax credits for teachers’ school supplies, bonus pay for low absence rates, and $24 million for student support personnel. But union leadership assumed a zero-sum stance and adamantly declared the bill was instead an attempt to defund public education.

Putnam County was the sole holdout in the two-day shutdown, with its schools remaining open despite dismal attendance on both days. Less than 20 percent of the district’s teachers and staff showed up for work to just a handful of students. Many teachers and some students instead bundled up and joined local picket lines that swelled as union activists descended on the county in an attempt to pressure the district into conformity.

Faced with enormous pressure to align with its 54 counterparts, Putnam County school officials said they based their decision to remain open on what was best for students. “It is important that our students continue to have the opportunity to learn in a safe and secure environment,” said Putnam County Superintendent John Hudson. “Each day our schools provide much for the students we serve such as a safe and caring environment, meals, and the opportunity to participate in various extracurricular activities.”

A pay raise–only bill sailed through the House of Delegates late last week, pushed by emboldened union lobbies. But the Senate bounced it into its education and finance committees on Saturday, effectively stalling it for now.