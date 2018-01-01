A final word from McCain, a statement from Trump
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 8/27/18, 04:58 pm
In a final statement written before his death, Sen. John McCain reflected on the privilege of serving his country and implored Americans to seek unity. “Do not despair of our present difficulties but believe always in the promise and greatness of America, because nothing is inevitable here,” McCain wrote. “Americans never quit. We never surrender. We never hide from history. We make history.” McCain’s former campaign manager, Rick Davis, read the statement Monday at a news conference in Phoenix.
Meanwhile, news media closely monitored President Donald Trump’s response to McCain’s death on Saturday from brain cancer. McCain and Trump had exchanged public criticism in recent years, and the senator reportedly did not want the president to attend his funeral. The White House initially lowered its U.S. flag to half-staff on Saturday in honor of McCain but returned it to full-staff at midnight Sunday before lowering it to half-staff again on Monday after Trump issued a proclamation honoring the late senator. The White House requires such a proclamation to keep the flag at half-staff more than a day and a half after the death of a sitting member of Congress. “Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country,” Trump said in a statement, adding that White House chief of staff John Kelly, Defense Secretary James Mattis, and national security adviser John Bolton would represent his administration at McCain’s furneral services.
OldMikePosted: Mon, 08/27/2018 05:36 pm
Although I am sorry for the manner of his passing, I wasn’t a fan of Senator McCain. He was one of the authors of a campaign finance law that directly and negatively impacted the ability of ordinary folks, in organizations like National Right to Life and the NRA, to expose the records of politicians during election campaigns.
John KloostermanPosted: Mon, 08/27/2018 08:24 pm
I did not agree with McCain on all his policies either, but the strength of the man's character is impossible to deny. Outside of his legendary refusal to be released early from POW camp, he embodied a civil and moral approach to politics that many of his colleagues were sadly lacking in. He neither pandered to his electorate nor forsook them, and he fought opponents without villifying them. I didn't appreciate all his goals, but I remain deeply respectful of the honorable way he went about trying to achieve them.