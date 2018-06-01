A film for our time

After years of delays, audiences this fall finally will get to see the true-crime film about abortionist and murderer Kermit Gosnell.

Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer stars Dean Cain as the lead detective in the investigation into the abortionist’s horrific practice, in which he routinely killed babies born alive. Gosnell was convicted of three counts of murder in 2013 and is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Husband and wife producers Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney made the film with a $2.3 million budget raised from a crowdfunding campaign with almost 30,000 participants.

“We had a really nice time on set,” McElhinney told me. “People were very committed to doing the best possible job.”

Then the couple gave the film to a Hollywood agent who expected a quick sale to a Hollywood distributor.

“He literally went everywhere,” McElhinney said. “He went to every possible outlet, and nobody wanted to hear from us. No one said there was anything wrong with the film, but everyone passed.”

After years of rejection and dejection, the producers managed to come up with enough funds to distribute the film independently, working with GVN Releasing.

The day after McAleer and McElhinney announced their release date (Oct. 12—at the height of the congressional midterm campaign season), Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his resignation from the Supreme Court. Pro-lifers hope Kennedy’s replacement will solidify a conservative majority on the court that can reinstitute nationwide protections for unborn babies.

“No part of this has been easy, but … given the news cycle right now, it almost feels like this is the perfect storm and this is the moment for this film,” McElhinney said. “This film, like no other since I don’t know when, will bring this issue of abortion into such sharp focus.”

The response from pro-life audiences who have screened the film has been overwhelming, McElhinney added. But the most exciting reactions have come from outside the pro-life camp.

McElhinney told me she screened the film in her home with a family friend who “announced himself as very pro-choice.” The film made him cry, she said, and after it was over he said he needed to reconsider his position.