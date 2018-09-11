A few statewide elections could be decided in court

Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum took back his concession in the Florida governor’s race Thursday after the margin between him and Republican Ron DeSantis narrowed with additional ballots counted. As of Friday morning, DeSantis had a mere .44 point lead, low enough to trigger a recount. The Florida Senate candidates are in a similar predicament, with just .18 points separating incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson and Republican Gov. Rick Scott. Scott on Thursday night accused election offices in the Democratic strongholds of Palm Beach and Broward counties of taking too long to count votes. He asked state law enforcement to investigate and filed a lawsuit demanding election records from Broward County. President Donald Trump tweeted his support for Scott, saying, “Don’t worry, Florida - I am sending much better lawyers to expose the FRAUD!”

Close races in Georgia and Arizona have also triggered lawsuits. Former Secretary of State Brian Kemp has claimed victory in the Georgia governor's race, but his Democratic opponent, Stacey Abrams, says the count isn't over. Her lawyers are planning to sue at least one county for mishandling absentee ballots. Georgia counties have until Tuesday to certify their election results. Supporters of Republican Senate candidate Rep. Martha McSally have also sued to stop two Arizona counties from allowing voters to resolve discrepancies with their mail-in ballots now that the election has passed. Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema was leading in that race by .51 points as of midmorning Friday.