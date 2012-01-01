A drought of Biblical proportions

For the first time, archaeologists have discovered scientific evidence that a 60-year drought likely precipitated the fall of the ancient Assyrian empire, which Biblical prophets predicted decades in advance.

According to historical records, the Assyrian kingdom, centered in modern northern Iraq, collapsed just as the prophet Zephaniah warned it would. Babylonians and Medes together destroyed the kingdom’s capital, Nineveh, around 612 B.C.

Archaeologists first excavated the ruins of Nineveh 180 years ago but didn’t know how two smaller and weaker armies managed to fell the most powerful kingdom on Earth at the time. Assyria dominated an area extending from modern-day Iran to Egypt for more than two centuries.

In the study, published Nov. 13 in Science Advances, the researchers conducted radioisotope analysis on layers of stalagmites on the floor of the Kuna Ba cave in northeastern Iraq. Pairing their data with archaeological findings and ancient written records, they discovered that the Assyrian heartland suffered from a drought lasting six decades, up to the time of its collapse. Harvey Weiss, a Yale University professor and one of the researchers, described the empire’s fall as the “mother of all catastrophes.” It took the Babylonians and Medes only three months to annihilate Nineveh.

Before the megadrought, a high rainfall period spurred Assyria’s rapid growth and expansion, according to Weiss. Babylonians to the south relied on irrigation for their water supply, buffering them from the drought.

“Now we have a historical and environmental dynamic between north and south and between rain-fed agriculture and irrigation-fed agriculture through which we can understand the historical process of how the Babylonians were able to defeat the Assyrians,” Weiss said.

Assyria antagonized the Israelites during Old Testament times. The book of Jonah describes how the prophet tried to run from God rather than preach a message of judgment to the people of Nineveh around 760 B.C. Around 720 B.C., Assyria conquered Samaria, the capital of the northern kingdom of Israel and drove its people into exile.

Writing sometime between 663 and 654 B.C., the prophet Nahum foretold the plundering of Nineveh. A few years later, Zephaniah warned that God was going to “stretch out his hand against the North and destroy Assyria, and he will make Nineveh a desolation, a dry waste like the desert” (Zephaniah 2:13). If the research is correct, it provides a better understanding of how God accomplished that.