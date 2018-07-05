A door swinging shut?

WASHINGTON—The Trump administration announced Monday it may reduce the annual number of refugees allowed into the United States from the already historic low of 45,000 to 30,000 in the next fiscal year. Some evangelical leaders are pushing back, saying the reduction will harm persecuted Christians and other religious minorities and is a step backward for the United States’ humanitarian efforts.

When Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the new refugee ceiling of 30,000, he said security concerns and a “massive backlog of outstanding asylum cases and greater public expense” as a reason for the cut.

The refugee and asylum systems are distinct, but resettled refugees do not enter a country until they have been approved, while asylum seekers cross into a country and then retroactively apply for asylum. Asylum seekers face deportation if their case is rejected.

The 30,000 refugee ceiling announced for the 2019 fiscal year is the lowest since President Ronald Reagan signed the Refugee Act of 1980 into law. The Refugee Act gave the president the authority to annually set a refugee ceiling that considers humanitarian concerns and foreign policy interests, and it stipulated that Congress should be consulted in the decision. Typically, refugee resettlement has enjoyed bipartisan support.

As of last Friday, the United States had admitted about 20,000 refugees for the fiscal year that ends Sept. 20, well short of its 45,000 ceiling. The International Crisis Group found that the low numbers were in part due to bureaucratic slowdown.

Historically, the United States led the world in welcoming refugees. Since 1980, it has taken in more than 3 million out of the total 4 million refugees resettled worldwide, according to the Pew Research Center. But in 2017, other countries for the first time resettled more refugees than The United States—double the number. The United Nations Refugee Agency cut its resettlement referrals by more than half in 2016, attributing the cuts to “a decline in resettlement quotas.”

This continuing trend raises the question of whether the slashing of refugee admittance in the United States will spur a global decline. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert asked other countries to “step up and do more.” Currently, more than 68 million people are displaced due to war, violence, and persecution, according to the United Nations.

Some Christian leaders are lobbying to have the cap raised significantly, citing humanitarian concerns and the plight of persecuted Christians in particular. In a letter to the Trump administration, the Evangelical Immigration Table asked for the refugee ceiling to be raised to 75,000. “Cuts to our refugee admission program affect all persecuted religious minorities, but these cuts significantly impact [Christians],” the letter read. More than 400 pastors and Christian leaders signed the letter.

Persecuted Christians will be harmed by this “closed door,” said Russell Moore, president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention. He called the dwindling ceiling, “far below the level where America could and should be in leading the world in compassion for those in peril.”

Congress will review the proposal before sending it to the White House for President Donald Trump’s approval.