A do-over for Sweet Cakes

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out the Oregon Court of Appeals decision against Christian bakers Aaron and Melissa Klein and told the judges to take another look.

Rachel Bowman-Cryer had sued the Kleins, owners of the now-closed Sweet Cakes by Melissa bakery in Gresham, Ore., after they refused on religious grounds to bake a custom cake for her marriage to another woman in 2013. The Oregon Court of Appeals ruled against the Kleins in December 2017, who appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court after the state’s highest court refused to take their case. The Supreme Court on Monday vacated the ruling and told the Oregon appellate judges to reconsider in light of last year’s decision in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission.

“This is a victory for Aaron and Melissa Klein and for religious liberty for all Americans,” said Kelly Shackelford, president of First Liberty, one of the legal firms defending the Kleins. “The Constitution protects speech, popular or not, from condemnation by the government. The message from the court is clear: Government hostility toward religious Americans will not be tolerated.”

When the Supreme Court handed down its Masterpiece ruling last year, the justices focused on the hostility the Colorado Civil Rights Commission showed toward Phillips, a Christian baker who declined to make a custom cake for a same-sex wedding. While the justices made clear that officials could not show bias against religion, they did not rule on whether business owners had the right to refuse to participate in ceremonies or remembrances that violate their religious beliefs.

Jeremy Dys, deputy general counsel for First Liberty, said the court’s decision to send the Kleins’ case back to the Oregon Court of Appeals indicates a majority of justices thought a closer look would yield a different result. “The fact that they pointed to the Masterpiece Cakeshop opinion reinforces … the idea that some form of religious hostility has taken place,” he said. “They aren’t going to put up with it.”

The $135,000 fine that the Kleins were ordered to pay the state, forcing them to shutter the bakery, “seems almost ipso facto anti-religious bias,” Dys added. On top of that, Brad Avakian, while serving as Oregon’s labor commissioner, made public comments disparaging the Kleins. He argued in a statement in 2015 that “human decency” and state law requires that people have “the freedom to fully participate in society” regardless of their sexual orientation. Avakian also indicated that the “goal is to rehabilitate” the Kleins, which many interpreted as a euphemism for reeducation, and he explicitly compared the couple’s conscientious refusal to bigotry.

Dys said the Kleins have a good chance of relief given the anti-religious bias, but there is no guarantee. The Supreme Court recently sent Christian florist Barronelle Stutzman’s religious liberty case back to Washington state’s highest court for another look. The state Supreme Court ruled against her for a second time earlier this month, finding “the two courts gave full and fair consideration to this dispute and avoided animus toward religion” and thus had “no reason to change our original decision in light of Masterpiece Cakeshop.” Stutzman is appealing again to the U.S. Supreme Court.

It's unclear how long the Supreme Court can avoid ruling on the real question behind all these cases: Did the business owners have a right to follow their consciences in the first place?