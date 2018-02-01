A core problem in earth science

Mantis vision marvelously designed
Humans and many animals, including monkeys, cats, horses, owls, and toads, perceive depth and 3-D structures based on visual information the brain receives from two eyes, a process called stereovision. The praying mantis is the only insect that possesses that type of visual system. Now researchers have discovered that God designed the praying mantis’ stereovision to work differently, and in some ways more efficiently, than that of humans.
In humans and animals with stereovision, each eye sees a slightly different view, and the brain combines the details to produce one image. Humans judge distance and depth by comparing the two images, but not so with these unique bugs.
Researchers outfitted praying mantises with special 3-D insect glasses and then entertained them with movies of tasty prey that appeared to hover right in front of them. The researchers discovered that, unlike other animals with stereovision, the mantis doesn’t bother about the details of the images or compare the two, but just looks for places where the picture is changing and showing movement.
This complex and highly efficient design of praying mantis vision could offer possibilities for machine vision, the researchers said in a YouTube video. The algorithms computers use to detect distance requires a lot of computing power, but mantis vision could allow engineers to develop smaller, lightweight, more efficient computers that can process 3-D information. —J.B.
Comments
Janet BPosted: Thu, 03/22/2018 06:31 pm
We are fearfully and wonderfully made!