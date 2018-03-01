A complex reality

Let them ride bikes
Dozens of cities are trying to catch up as bike- and scooter-sharing takes off. Shared vehicles work well for some low-income citizens who have regular transportation needs but can’t afford auto insurance or city parking.
Electric scooters travel 15 mph, putting more people on the roads and pressure on municipalities for bike lanes. But authorities worry about cement mixers mixing it up with tiny scooters. They also contend scores of bikes and scooters are clogging sidewalks and littering roadsides.
City governments in Denver, Milwaukee, San Francisco, and Nashville, Tenn., have all had legal run-ins with start-up companies like Bird, Joyride, and Lime before regulations were clear.
Others, like Minneapolis, have quickly created licenses and established parking rules as soon as vehicle-sharing companies arrive.
Boston; Chicago; Philadelphia; Portland, Ore.; Washington, D.C.; and the greater San Francisco Bay Area offer subsidized access to bike share programs to those eligible for food stamps and other low-income riders. Earlier this year, the Boston-based Indego bike-sharing program said 10 percent of the nearly 2 million rides since its launch have been by low-income riders on public assistance. —R.H.
The urban spouseless, childless, and houseless
Millennials—21- to 37-year-olds—will soon outnumber other demographic subgroups, and they have the lowest rate of homeownership. A report by the Urban Institute said delayed marriage is one factor—marriage ups the rate of homeownership by 18 percent. Another factor is the drop in birth rate among millennials—only a quarter of their married households have kids. Financially speaking, they also can’t afford to own because of huge average debt levels due to education or lifestyle, and they tend to rent in pricy locations. —R.H.