A complex reality

U.S. government officials last week said they met a court-mandated deadline to reunite migrant children under age 5 with their parents. But of the 103 young children held by the Department of Health and Human Services, officials could only return slightly more than half to their families.

The 46 children who were not reunited with their parents are arguably safer in government custody due to safety concerns, including adults with serious criminal convictions and histories of child abuse, according to a Department of Homeland Security statement. Seven adults were determined not to be the parent of the child in question, and 11 were in law enforcement custody for other offenses. In 12 cases, authorities already had convicted and deported the adults.

Among the young children returned during tearful reunions in Phoenix, some either didn’t recognize or didn’t want to go to their parents after the trauma of being separated, The New York Times reported.

The tots still being held by HHS are among about 3,000 total children taken when the Justice Department mandated criminal prosecution of all migrant adults crossing U.S. borders illegally, even when they also requested asylum.

DHS announced a four-step process of reunification of families after a U.S. district judge in California ordered last Tuesday’s reunification deadline.

Though President Donald Trump’s June 20 executive order has halted any further separation of minors from their parents, the administration continues to hold a form of “zero tolerance” immigration policy, prosecuting all adults entering the United States illegally. Detention is limited to 20 days. And since U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee refused to grant permission to the Justice Department to hold families in detention indefinitely while their cases are heard, officials said they are now using ankle monitors, which will help immigration officials track migrants released into the United States and ensure they appear in immigration court. DHS estimated 80,000 migrants now wear the devices.

In San Diego, U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw said he was “encouraged about the progress” made in reuniting children with their families after having called the separation policy chaotic last month.

The deadline for reuniting all children over 5 with a family member is July 26. —R.H.