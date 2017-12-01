A cold and windy white Christmas for parts of the U.S.

Christmas this year brought intense weather conditions to parts of the United States, with blizzards in New England and biting cold in much of the Midwest. The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning on Christmas Day for parts of Maine and New Hampshire. Forecasters warned that the region could end up with nearly 10 inches of snow and see wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour, making traveling “dangerous to impossible.” Forecasters also predicted winds of up to 65 miles per hour in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. The storm also triggered power outages. Eversource Energy reported more than 20,000 customers in eastern Massachusetts lost electricity, mostly on Cape Cod. In the Midwest, the National Weather Service said states from Montana and the Dakotas to Wisconsin experienced wind chill temperatures of 40 below zero. The mountain areas of Colorado, Montana, and Wyoming, were hit with more than a foot of snow that began falling on Saturday. Minnesota also experienced its coldest temperature since 1996, with the wind chill Monday as low as 35 degrees below zero.