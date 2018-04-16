A butterfly’s view of cancer

A team of researchers, intrigued by the way God designed the morpho butterfly’s eyes, recently imitated the creature’s visual system to create a surgical camera that far outperforms any devices designed by human engineers.

The morpho butterfly’s wings are studded with nanostructures that give the insect its brilliant blue color. Its eyes contain similar structures that allow it to simultaneously see both visible and infrared light, the feature the bioengineers imitated in the new surgical instrument.

“Instead of putting together commercially available optics and sensors to build a camera for image-guided surgery, we looked to nature’s visual systems for inspiration,” lead researcher Viktor Gruev said in a statement.

Surgeons sometimes search for cancerous tissue by using fluorescent infrared agents that bind to tumors and give off a signal that special instruments can detect. But the machines can’t fit into most operating rooms, carry a high price tag, and can only identify the infrared signals in a dimly lit room, making it difficult for the surgeon to see. Also, slight temperature changes in the room can affect the optics in the instruments, distorting the images and increasing the risk that the surgeon could miss cancerous areas or unnecessarily remove healthy tissue.

Like the butterfly eye, the new camera contains nanostructures that can simultaneously detect visible and infrared light. It works in bright light, and room temperature does not affect it. The tiny device provides greater sensitivity and accuracy and weighs less than an AA battery. It will also cost about $200, compared to $20,000 for current devices.

In the study, published in Optica, researchers used the camera to detect breast cancer in mice and in the lymph nodes in 11 humans with breast cancer, two of whom harbored malignant lymph nodes not visually apparent.

The study showed that under bright surgical lights, the new camera offers 1,000 times more sensitivity than currently available devices. The researchers are forming a start-up company to commercialize their camera and hope to gain approval for human clinical trials.