A butterfly’s view of cancer

Consider the lilies
In two recent studies, secular researchers marveled at the how God designed plants to protect themselves, echoing Jesus’ words, “Consider the lilies, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin, yet I tell you, even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these” (Luke 12:27).
In the first study, published in Nature Communications, researchers looked at why plants can stand out in the scorching sun all day without protection and not sustain the DNA damage that humans would under similar circumstances without clothing or sunblock. The botanists discovered that, like humans, plants do incur damage to their DNA from the sun. But plants have a special, highly precise DNA repair system that cuts short lengths of damaged DNA out of their chromosomes.
“The results show that excision repair in plants is regulated … in order to maximize efficiency, and as a way to direct DNA repair where most acutely needed,” lead research Onur Oztas said in a statement.
In a second plant study, published in Ecology Letters, researchers found that at least 114 plant species around the world, including many orchids, can live dormant underground for as long as 20 years. The extended dormancy allows them to survive through harsh conditions such as threats from herbivores or diseases, poor growing seasons, competition, and fires. “In fire-prone areas, there appears to be an advantage to plants remaining dormant and then sprouting after [a] fire when favorable conditions exist for growth and flowering,” Eric Menges, co-author of the study, said in a statement. —J.B.